Victory for Access: Johnson & Johnson Relinquishes TB Drug Patent in South Africa

Medical advocacy groups have lauded Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) decision to abandon the enforcement of its patent on a crucial tuberculosis drug, facilitating its production at significantly lower prices. This development arose after South African authorities initiated an inquiry into the conglomerate's practices.

The South African Competition Commission announced on July 5 that it would not prosecute J&J concerning allegations of abuse of dominance, following the company's attempt to file a secondary patent for bedaquiline, a drug used for treating drug-resistant TB, last year.

Experts contended that the patent restrictions hindered generic manufacturers from producing cost-effective versions of the medication, jeopardizing treatment for thousands in South Africa, where TB remains the leading cause of death. Authorities noted that J&J agreed to not enforce its patent and reduce the drug's price by approximately 40%.

