Soumya Swaminathan Appointed Principal Advisor for National TB Elimination Programme

Soumya Swaminathan, a former WHO chief scientist, has been appointed as the principal advisor for India's National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. Serving on a pro-bono basis, Swaminathan will offer technical advice, policy direction, and support the formation of expert groups to optimize the programme’s outcome.

Soumya Swaminathan has been appointed as the principal advisor for the Union health ministry's National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme on a pro-bono basis.

Swaminathan, formerly the chief scientist of the World Health Organization and ex-director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

As principal advisor, she will provide technical guidance on achieving the programme's goals, recommend policy directions, suggest course corrections for optimal outcomes, and advise on research strategy, according to a health ministry statement.

Swaminathan will also assist in forming expert groups with top global talent and support the ministry, state officials, and development partners in assessing the programme's impact.

