Monumental Pediatric Liver Transplant Performed in the UAE

An Indian-origin doctor has conducted a pioneering medical procedure on a four-year-old Indian girl, marking the first pediatric liver transplant in the UAE.

This groundbreaking surgery, the first of its kind involving a living donor, was performed by a team led by Dr. Rehan Saif at Burjeel Medical City (BMC).

The patient, Razia Khan, born in Abu Dhabi, suffers from a rare genetic liver disorder called Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis type 3 (PFIC). Her family, having lost their first daughter to the same condition three years ago, faced immense fear and uncertainty for Razia's life until her liver transplant became a necessity.

"Razia's condition, due to a genetic mutation, resulted in abnormal bile formation, leading to liver damage," explained Dr. Saif, Director of Transplant Surgery at Burjeel Abdominal Multi-Organ Transplant Program. After thorough evaluations, Razia's father volunteered as the donor, enabling the 10-hour simultaneous surgeries to succeed.

"This is a monumental achievement for the UAE's medical community, ensuring children like Razia can get life-saving treatments locally," Dr. Saif remarked. Razia's recovery has been excellent, promising a return to normal growth and development.

