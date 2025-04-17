Left Menu

CBI Raids AAP's Durgesh Pathak Over Alleged Foreign Donations Violations

The CBI conducted searches at AAP's Durgesh Pathak's premises, registering a case for receiving foreign donations against FCRA norms. Allegations include foreign contributions from 201 overseas donors totaling Rs 2.65 crore, through concealed identities. AAP leaders term the raid a politically motivated attack to curb AAP's growth in Gujarat.

Updated: 17-04-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has raided the premises of former AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, now co-incharge of the party's Gujarat election efforts, over allegations of receiving foreign donations against FCRA norms. An FIR was reportedly filed following a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to investigative reports, AAP allegedly received Rs 2.65 crore from 201 donors residing abroad, using falsified identities to circumvent restrictions. The allegations state the party manipulated records to conceal donor identities, infringing upon multiple FCRA and Representation of the People Act stipulations.

Top AAP leaders, including Durgesh Pathak, condemned the raid, labeling the CBI's action as politically motivated. They assert that the government's actions aim to intimidate and stymie AAP's expanding influence in Gujarat ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

