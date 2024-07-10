Majority of U.S. Patients Discontinue GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs After Two Years

A recent analysis has revealed that only one in four U.S. patients who were prescribed Novo Nordisk's Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss continued using the medications after two years. The analysis, which reviewed U.S. pharmacy claims, showed a steady decline in usage over time and provides a broader perspective on patients' real-world experiences than previous studies that covered shorter durations.

The evidence of many patients discontinuing these weight-loss therapies soon after starting has fueled debates about their cost-effectiveness for patients, employers, and government health plans. Wegovy and other GLP-1 receptor agonists can exceed $1,000 per month and often require prolonged usage to produce meaningful benefits.

Criticism over the high costs has come from figures including President Joe Biden, who highlighted concerns about the financial burden these drugs could impose on the healthcare system. An analysis of claims data by Prime Therapeutics and Magellan Rx Management, focusing on 3,364 individuals, found that only 15% were still using their GLP-1 medications after two years.

