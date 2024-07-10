Health Headlines: Weight Loss Drugs, Legal Battles, and Industry Impact
This comprehensive briefing covers the latest in health news, including trends in weight loss medication usage, significant legal rulings impacting Purdue Pharma, the influence of pharmacy benefit managers on drug prices, and the spread of famine in Gaza. Additional updates include a significant insulin packaging deal and Wall Street's optimism on Tempus AI.
Recent analysis reveals that only one in four U.S. patients prescribed Novo Nordisk's Wegovy or Ozempic continue using these weight loss drugs after two years. This trend highlights a decline over time without detailing why patients quit. Novo Nordisk's shares dipped 1.9% following data showing Eli Lilly's Mounjaro leads to better weight loss, as published in JAMA Internal Medicine.
The U.S. Supreme Court has approved a 60-day litigation freeze for Purdue Pharma, which allows the company to renegotiate settlements related to its painkiller OxyContin's role in the opioid crisis. Meanwhile, the FTC notes that pharmacy benefit managers wield significant influence on drug prices due to industry consolidation.
In Michigan, dairy farmers push back against bird flu containment efforts, causing COVID-era concerns. In Gaza, famine has reportedly spread, with health authorities confirming child deaths from malnutrition. Novo Nordisk's partnership with Indonesia's Bio Farma will see insulin packaged locally. Wall Street shows optimism for Tempus AI's diagnostic advancements, while Austrian prosecutors are set to charge two men for selling fake Ozempic injections.
