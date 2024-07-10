Left Menu

Fed's Ongoing Quest: Balancing the Balance Sheet Amid Economic Uncertainties

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell informed the House Financial Services Committee about the ongoing efforts to reduce the Fed's balance sheet. Despite significant reductions, the final endpoint is still uncertain. Powell remains vigilant about ensuring financial institutions have sufficient reserves while navigating through economic conditions and regulatory concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:27 IST
Fed's Ongoing Quest: Balancing the Balance Sheet Amid Economic Uncertainties
AI Generated Representative Image

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addressed the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, revealing that the Fed has more work to do in reducing its balance sheet. This process, known as quantitative tightening, does not yet have a clear endpoint.

The Fed has already decreased its holdings by approximately $1.7 trillion but will proceed cautiously to ensure financial institutions maintain adequate reserves. Powell emphasized the progress made but highlighted the distance left to cover.

Initially, the Fed expanded its balance sheet in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic to lower long-term interest rates and support the economy. Currently, the Fed is allowing $25 billion monthly of U.S. Treasuries and $35 billion of mortgage-backed securities to mature and expire.

Powell's second day of semiannual testimony to Congress included a review of the economic landscape and monetary policy, with important discussions about regulatory issues. Tuesday's testimony to the Senate Banking Committee showed growing confidence in reducing inflation but also an awareness of the risks associated with tightening monetary policy too much.

Despite the low unemployment rate of 4.1%, Powell pointed out its incremental rise over the past year. He suggested that more positive economic data could justify a reduction in the Fed's benchmark interest rate, which was set at 5.25% to 5.5% in July 2023.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024