Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Approves Rs 55.58 Crore for Family Welfare

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved the release of Rs 55.58 crore for the Family Welfare Programme, ensuring timely salaries for employees. This historic advance positioning addresses long-standing issues and underscores a major reform in the Health and Medical Education Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 21:15 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Approves Rs 55.58 Crore for Family Welfare
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday approved the release of over Rs 55.58 crore for the Family Welfare Department under a centrally sponsored scheme, ensuring timely utilization during the financial year 2024-25.

This advance funding will provide significant relief for the employees of the Family Welfare in the Health and Medical Education Department. Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary to the Government, made the announcement.

'Sanction is hereby accorded to the release of funds amounting to Rs 55.5875 crores under the CSS 'Family Welfare Programme' through BEAMS,' Shah stated.

This is the first instance of such advance funding, aimed at eradicating salary delays. The administrative council led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha sanctioned the amount.

The funds must be utilized per guidelines, with no diversion allowed, ensuring alignment with CSS-Family Welfare Programme regulations.

The measure addresses a longstanding issue for the Family Welfare department employees, marking a significant reform in the Health and Medical Education sector.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024