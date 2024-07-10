Jammu and Kashmir Approves Rs 55.58 Crore for Family Welfare

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday approved the release of over Rs 55.58 crore for the Family Welfare Department under a centrally sponsored scheme, ensuring timely utilization during the financial year 2024-25.

This advance funding will provide significant relief for the employees of the Family Welfare in the Health and Medical Education Department. Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary to the Government, made the announcement.

'Sanction is hereby accorded to the release of funds amounting to Rs 55.5875 crores under the CSS 'Family Welfare Programme' through BEAMS,' Shah stated.

This is the first instance of such advance funding, aimed at eradicating salary delays. The administrative council led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha sanctioned the amount.

The funds must be utilized per guidelines, with no diversion allowed, ensuring alignment with CSS-Family Welfare Programme regulations.

The measure addresses a longstanding issue for the Family Welfare department employees, marking a significant reform in the Health and Medical Education sector.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)