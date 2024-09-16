Menopause: Breaking the Silence and Providing Better Care
As global awareness about menopause increases, women and healthcare providers are advocating for improved care. Long-standing neglect and dismissal of menopausal symptoms are being challenged. While not all women experience mental health issues during menopause, support and accurate information are essential to help women navigate this transition confidently.
Menopause is finally receiving the global attention it deserves, with women and healthcare providers pushing for improved care and open discussions.
For years, many women have suffered silently, often dismissed by doctors. But the narrative that menopause is catastrophic for mental health is being scrutinized, with research indicating that most women do not suffer severe mental health issues during this transition.
Risk factors do exist, and better medical training and resources are crucial. A balanced approach that acknowledges but does not dramatize menopause can empower women to thrive in midlife.
