Menopause: Breaking the Silence and Providing Better Care

Menopause is finally receiving the global attention it deserves, with women and healthcare providers pushing for improved care and open discussions.

For years, many women have suffered silently, often dismissed by doctors. But the narrative that menopause is catastrophic for mental health is being scrutinized, with research indicating that most women do not suffer severe mental health issues during this transition.

Risk factors do exist, and better medical training and resources are crucial. A balanced approach that acknowledges but does not dramatize menopause can empower women to thrive in midlife.

