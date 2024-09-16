West Bengal Govt Engages in Crucial Talks with Junior Doctors
The first round of discussions between the West Bengal government and junior doctors at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence took place on Monday evening, lasting nearly two hours. The meeting aimed to resolve the RG Kar impasse, and detailed minutes were finalized after extensive deliberations.
- Country:
- India
The first round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence on Monday evening to address the RG Kar impasse concluded after nearly two hours, though it took two-and-a-half hours more to finalize the minutes of the meeting.
The details of the meeting are awaited.
A delegation of 35 junior doctors arrived at Banerjee's Kalighat residence at 6:20 p.m. for the crucial talks, which began around 6:50 pm. The meeting ended around 9 pm.
Following the meeting, both sides worked to finalize the minutes for the next two-and-a-half hours.
The doctors were seen leaving Banerjee's residence at around 11:30 PM.
During the talks, the doctors submitted a memorandum to the chief minister listing their demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal-India Defence Ties Strengthened: PM Oli Meets National Defence College Delegation
Global Security Dialogue: US Leads Delegation to Xiangshan Forum
Tandi Mahambehlala Leads SA Delegation to Africa Urban Forum in Ethiopia
Indian National Defence College Delegation Concludes Nepal Visit
NDC Delegation's Strategic Visit to Nepal Strengthens Defence Ties