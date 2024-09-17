Bill Gates Warns of Child Health Crisis Due to Malnutrition and Climate Change
Bill Gates, in light of climate change, highlights the rising crisis of child malnutrition. By 2050, millions more children will face stunted growth and wasting. Gates calls for increased funding for nutrition initiatives to combat these issues, emphasizing the importance of proper nutrition in early childhood.
Bill Gates has sounded the alarm on one of the world's most pressing child health crises: malnutrition. Climate change is set to exacerbate the situation, potentially impacting millions more children by 2050, according to a report by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
"Unless you get the right food, both in utero and in your early years, you can never catch up," Gates told Reuters. The lack of proper nutrition not only stunts a child's growth but also makes them more susceptible to diseases and early death. Gates stressed that 90% of climate change's negative effects manifest through the food system.
Gates urged for increased funding, specifically through UNICEF's new Child Nutrition Fund, without diverting resources from established health initiatives like vaccinations. He pointed out that initiatives such as food fortification and prenatal vitamins could dramatically improve child health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
