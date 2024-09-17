Dormir Bien Revolutionizes Sleep Health in India with Innovative Solutions

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Dormir Bien, a leading company in sleep health, is set to revolutionize the way millions of Indians address sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring. By introducing innovative and user-friendly solutions, Dormir Bien is changing the sleep health landscape across the country.

Co-founder Nirbhay Kanoria emphasized their commitment to enhancing sleep quality in India, stating, 'Our goal is to improve lives by focusing on sleep health, an often-overlooked aspect of a healthy lifestyle.' The company's offerings include the Fastnap Sleep Band, a portable home sleep test, and Snoreka Custom, a mandibular advancement device designed to ease snoring and sleep apnea.

These products are manufactured internationally in partnership with Good Sleep Co., ensuring TGA and FDA approval. Joel Simpson, co-CEO of Good Sleep Co., praised the collaboration and Dormir Bien's understanding of the Indian healthcare market. Together, they aim to set new standards in sleep medicine in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)