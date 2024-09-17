Majority of Gazans Disapprove of Hamas' Oct. 7 Attack: Poll

A majority of Gazans believe Hamas' decision to launch the Oct. 7 attack on Israel was incorrect, according to a poll published on Tuesday by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR). This poll indicates a significant decrease in support for the attack, which preceded Israel's devastating offensive in Gaza.

Conducted in early September, the PSR poll found that 57% of Gaza Strip respondents deemed the offensive decision incorrect, while 39% supported it. This is the first instance since the Oct. 7 attack that a PSR poll has shown a majority in Gaza opposing the decision. A similar drop in support was noted in the West Bank, though 64% still supported the attack.

The Gaza health ministry reported over 41,000 Palestinian deaths due to Israel's military response. The poll included face-to-face interviews with 1,200 people, with a margin of error of 3.5%. Despite allegations from the Israeli military about attempts to falsify poll results, PSR confirmed no data manipulation occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)