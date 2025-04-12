Israeli Forces Encircle Rafah Amid Renewed Gaza Offensive

The Israeli military has successfully encircled Rafah, a significant move in its strategy to secure more territory within Gaza. The action has led to widespread evacuations, as the military issued frequent warnings to the local population, prompting hundreds of thousands to flee.

Israeli forces declared they had gained control of the Morag Axis, a critical area linking Rafah and Khan Younis. This comes after Hamas launched a devastating attack on southern Israel in October, leading to massive casualties and prompting the renewed offensive.

According to health officials in Gaza, the conflict has resulted in over 50,000 Palestinian deaths and massive destruction. Israel's campaign aims to secure hostages and eliminate Hamas's presence, while Hamas insists on a broader deal for hostages' release, as discussions in Cairo hint at potential truce opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)