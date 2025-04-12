Left Menu

Israeli Forces Encircle Rafah Amid Renewed Gaza Offensive

Israeli forces have surrounded Gaza's Rafah, escalating a military campaign to seize more territory. A massive displacement of Palestinians has occurred, with over 50,000 killed since March. Israel aims to free hostages and eliminate Hamas while Hamas seeks a war-ending deal before releasing hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:58 IST
Israeli Forces Encircle Rafah Amid Renewed Gaza Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military has successfully encircled Rafah, a significant move in its strategy to secure more territory within Gaza. The action has led to widespread evacuations, as the military issued frequent warnings to the local population, prompting hundreds of thousands to flee.

Israeli forces declared they had gained control of the Morag Axis, a critical area linking Rafah and Khan Younis. This comes after Hamas launched a devastating attack on southern Israel in October, leading to massive casualties and prompting the renewed offensive.

According to health officials in Gaza, the conflict has resulted in over 50,000 Palestinian deaths and massive destruction. Israel's campaign aims to secure hostages and eliminate Hamas's presence, while Hamas insists on a broader deal for hostages' release, as discussions in Cairo hint at potential truce opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025