US and Tanzania Launch Ndondo Cup 2024 to Boost HIV Awareness and Immunization

The Ndondo Cup 2024 combines the excitement of football with crucial health messaging to engage young and middle-aged individuals in discussions about HIV prevention and immunization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dodoma | Updated: 17-09-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 20:17 IST
Moses Bateganya, USAID representative, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "We are committed to pioneering innovative approaches that deliver tangible health outcomes.
  • Country:
  • Tanzania

The United States Government, in collaboration with Tanzania's Ministry of Health and the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), has officially launched the Ndondo Cup 2024 football tournament in the Dodoma region. This initiative aims to enhance awareness and promote HIV and immunization services throughout the country.

Building on the success of previous Ndondo Cup tournaments in Dar es Salaam and Iringa, which led to increased uptake of essential health services, the program seeks to replicate these positive outcomes in additional regions. The tournament has already been implemented in Dar es Salaam, Iringa, Mbeya, Mwanza, and Dodoma, with plans to expand to Ruvuma, Pwani, and Kagera.

The Ndondo Cup 2024 combines the excitement of football with crucial health messaging to engage young and middle-aged individuals in discussions about HIV prevention and immunization. Participants receive information on HIV testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), condoms, as well as COVID-19, tetanus, human papillomavirus (HPV), measles, and rubella vaccinations.

Moses Bateganya, USAID representative, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “We are committed to pioneering innovative approaches that deliver tangible health outcomes. We believe that sports can be a powerful force for promoting behavior change and improving access to services, and we are thrilled to partner with the Ndondo Cup and the Government of Tanzania to bring this initiative to life.”

Funded by the United States government through the Breakthrough ACTION project, the Ndondo Cup 2024 leverages the popularity of football to drive positive health behaviors and encourage greater use of health services. The initiative aims to foster lasting changes in behavior by integrating health education with the excitement of sports.

 
 

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

