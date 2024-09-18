Left Menu

Gehlot Accuses BJP of Undermining Rajasthan's Healthcare Schemes

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticizes the current BJP state government for allegedly weakening the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS). Gehlot emphasizes that these actions are causing discontent among government employees and urges the administration to address and strengthen healthcare initiatives like RGHS and the Chiranjeevi scheme.

Jaipur | Updated: 18-09-2024
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has openly criticized the BJP-led state government for allegedly attempting to weaken the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), causing widespread discontent among government employees.

Gehlot took to social media platform X to highlight that the RGHS scheme had previously freed government employees and pensioners from the high costs of medical treatment. However, he claims that since the BJP took power, efforts to continuously undermine the scheme have become evident, resulting in growing dissatisfaction.

He further noted that the Chiranjeevi scheme and RGHS had insured about 90% of the state's families, granting them significant relief from medical expenses. He called on Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to address and rectify the issues plaguing the RGHS and related healthcare initiatives.

