West Bengal Junior Doctors Persist in RG Kar Protest Amid Government Talks

The ongoing talks between junior doctors and the West Bengal government, concerning the RG Kar rape-murder incident, have lasted over one and a half hours. Despite some administrative changes, the medics demand thorough measures for hospital safety and the removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The second round of negotiations between junior doctors and West Bengal government officials, aiming to resolve the RG Kar issue, has already been underway for about ninety minutes, according to sources.

The delegation of approximately 30 medical practitioners, escorted by a pilot police vehicle, arrived at the secretariat at around 7.15 pm.

The meeting commenced with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at 7.30 pm. In parallel with discussions held earlier with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stenographers attended to document the meeting's proceedings.

"Our focus is on ensuring safety and security in hospitals," shared one protesting doctor ahead of the meeting. "Although the Chief Minister proposed a task force, we're seeking clearer commitments from the state government."

Prompted by the juniors' request, the West Bengal government invited the agitating doctors for a 6.30 pm meeting at the state secretariat. This marks the second negotiation in 48 hours. The first session occurred with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee present on Monday.

Despite the state's actions—like replacing the Kolkata Police chief and removing senior health officials—the junior doctors plan to continue their sit-in, deeming these moves only a "partial victory." They remain adamant about dismissing Health Secretary N S Nigam, a promise they claim was made by Banerjee during the initial talks.

