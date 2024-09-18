Dengue Surge in Delhi: 250 Cases in a Week

Delhi has seen a sharp increase in dengue cases, with nearly 250 new instances reported in just one week, according to the latest data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

As of September 14, over 900 cases have been registered this year, showcasing a positivity rate of 18%. This is significantly lower compared to last year, when 2,264 cases were reported by the same time period, with a positivity rate of 56%.

MCD has intensified efforts to control mosquito breeding through house-to-house visits, insecticide sprays, biological control measures, and special fogging operations. Legal actions including notices, challans, and administrative charges have been issued, with police complaints to be lodged against repeat offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)