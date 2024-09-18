Left Menu

Dengue Surge in Delhi: 250 Cases in a Week

Delhi has witnessed a surge in dengue cases, with nearly 250 new cases recorded in one week. Official data reveals that over 900 cases were registered by September 14, with an 18% positivity rate. Despite the rise, the figures are less severe compared to last year's numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:58 IST
Dengue Surge in Delhi: 250 Cases in a Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has seen a sharp increase in dengue cases, with nearly 250 new instances reported in just one week, according to the latest data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

As of September 14, over 900 cases have been registered this year, showcasing a positivity rate of 18%. This is significantly lower compared to last year, when 2,264 cases were reported by the same time period, with a positivity rate of 56%.

MCD has intensified efforts to control mosquito breeding through house-to-house visits, insecticide sprays, biological control measures, and special fogging operations. Legal actions including notices, challans, and administrative charges have been issued, with police complaints to be lodged against repeat offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024