Kerala Confirms Negative Nipah Virus Tests Amid Ongoing Surveillance

Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported that 10 additional contacts of a deceased Nipah virus patient have tested negative. A total of 266 people are being monitored, with 26 high-risk individuals testing negative so far. Minister George continues to oversee the situation with new contacts identified daily.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed Wednesday that 10 more individuals who were in contact with a 24-year-old Nipah virus victim from Malappuram district tested negative.

A total of 266 contacts are being monitored, including 26 high-risk individuals who have so far tested negative. Eleven new contacts were added to the list on Wednesday, five of whom are in the high-risk category.

The minister held an evaluation meeting to assess the situation. Nipah virus antibodies have been found in bats in several Kerala districts, causing periodic outbreaks since 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

