West Bengal Government Continues Talks with Agitating Junior Doctors

The West Bengal government held a second round of talks with agitating junior doctors to resolve the RG Kar impasse on Wednesday. The meeting lasted for two-and-a-half hours, with officials and 30 medics discussing the issues. Details of the meeting remain undisclosed.

The second round of talks between the agitating junior doctors and the West Bengal government to resolve the RG Kar impasse took place on Wednesday, lasting two-and-a-half hours, according to officials.

The specifics of the negotiations were not immediately disclosed. A delegation of around 30 medics arrived at the state secretariat Nabanna at approximately 7:15 pm, with the meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant commencing at around 7:30 pm and concluding at 10 pm.

Notably, the protesting medics were joined by stenographers to document the minutes of the meeting. This practice was also observed on Monday during discussions with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

