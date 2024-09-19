Left Menu

West Bengal Junior Doctors' Strike Remains Unresolved After Inconclusive Talks

The second round of talks between junior doctors and the West Bengal government over their ongoing strike ended without resolution. The doctors, dissatisfied with the session, will continue their agitation, demanding written assurances on safety and security in hospitals. The state government delayed providing minutes of the discussion, further frustrating the medics.

The second round of talks between junior doctors and the West Bengal government to end the strike remained inconclusive, with the doctors expressing dissatisfaction over the outcome, leading them to continue their agitation.

During the 40th day of the strike, the meeting ended without resolving the impasse. The doctors criticized the state government for not providing written minutes of the talks and only issuing unsigned versions later. Despite verbal assurances from the government on several points, the doctors seek concrete, written assurances on safety and security in hospitals.

The government issued unsigned minutes of the meeting, while the medics persist with their demands for safety measures, including forming an inquiry committee and better representation in the state task force. The strike and sit-in at the state health department headquarters will continue until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

