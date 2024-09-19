Youth Mental Health Crisis: One-Third Affected by Severe Symptoms

Nearly one-third of young people in Singapore report severe symptoms of depression, anxiety, or stress, according to a nationwide youth mental health survey released Thursday.

The National Youth Mental Health Study, conducted by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), found that cyber-bullying, body image concerns, and excessive social media use were significant contributing factors. The study included collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health, and the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

Associate Professor Swapna Verma, co-principal investigator and chair of IMH's medical board, highlighted the unique challenges today's youth face, including the constant body image comparisons facilitated by social media and the relentless nature of cyber-bullying. Government ministries affirmed the survey's findings, emphasizing a collective effort to tackle these issues through the National Mental Health and Well-Being Strategy launched last year.

