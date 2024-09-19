Current Health News Roundup: Cybersecurity, Cancer Research, and Market Moves

UnitedHealth's tech unit Change Healthcare is seeing its former customers, who temporarily left after a cyberattack in February, sign new long-term contracts with smaller rivals like Waystar, Availity, and Inovalon. Experts say this shift to multiple vendors is much-needed and was accelerated by the hack.

New research from ESMO 2024 shows breastfeeding after breast cancer treatment is safe and does not increase recurrence risk. Immunotherapy continues to show promise for long-term cancer survival.

Hims & Hers Health announced it will offer compounded versions of the weight-loss drug Wegovy for $99 a month to selected professionals, including military members and first responders.

A Chicago jury could not come to a verdict in the latest Zantac cancer trial, marking the second case of its kind to end in a hung jury.

Aligos Therapeutics reports that its experimental treatment significantly reduced liver fat in a mid-stage study on fatty liver disease.

Hong Kong-based CSPC Pharmaceutical plans to buy back shares worth up to $640 million, using available cash reserves to fund the program.

Gavi has announced its purchase of 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine, responding to ongoing outbreaks in Africa.

The FDA has declined to approve Vanda Pharmaceuticals' drug meant to treat symptoms of stomach paralysis, leading to a drop in the company's shares.

Peter Sands of the Global Fund highlights the overlapping crises of health, climate change, and conflict affecting the world's poorest, ahead of the release of their 2024 report.

Carlyle Group aims for a $2.1 billion market value in the IPO of Japanese X-ray testing tools maker Rigaku, set for October.

(With inputs from agencies.)