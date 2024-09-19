Community Jameel and Save the Children Deliver Life-Saving Care to Palestinian Evacuees in Egypt Amid Gaza Health Crisis

Thousands of Palestinians, including vulnerable newborn babies evacuated from Gaza to Egypt, are receiving critical medical care through a partnership between Save the Children and Community Jameel. This life-saving initiative, focused on supporting pregnant women and children, is helping address the escalating humanitarian crisis sparked by ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Life-Saving Medical Support for Newborns and Mothers:

The initiative has provided 20 neonatal incubators and essential medical supplies to hospitals in Egypt. With these supplies, the Ministry of Health’s neonatal intensive care units are able to offer urgent obstetric and pediatric care to mothers and newborns, particularly preterm babies evacuated from Gaza’s war-torn hospitals.

Since October 2023, around 5,000 patients from Gaza have been evacuated for treatment, with over 80% receiving care in Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE. Despite these efforts, an estimated 10,000 patients still need urgent medical evacuation, including newborns requiring intensive care. The closure of border crossings, particularly the Rafah crossing, has made it increasingly difficult to evacuate patients. Since May, around 2,150 patients have been unable to leave Gaza.

Gaza’s Collapsed Healthcare System:

Gaza’s healthcare system has been brought to the brink of collapse, with relentless airstrikes, limited medical supplies, and power shortages. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Gaza’s medical infrastructure is crumbling, with 19 out of 36 hospitals now out of service. Over 500,000 women of reproductive age have been left without access to essential health services, including antenatal and postnatal care. Only eight hospitals are still able to provide maternity services, while the rest have been partially destroyed or are overwhelmed by the influx of patients.

Since October, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that 20,000 babies have been born, with many mothers forced to give birth in highly dangerous and unsanitary conditions. The lack of prenatal care is leading to an increase in complications, with 15% of women experiencing health issues during pregnancy.

Expert Testimony on Ground Realities:

Matteo Caprotti, Country Director at Save the Children Egypt, emphasized the devastating effects of ongoing bombardments on children’s health. He highlighted that access restrictions on medical supplies and attacks on hospitals in Gaza are limiting children's chances of receiving life-saving treatment.

“We’re proud to partner with Community Jameel to provide Palestinian children with the support they critically need,” Caprotti said. He added that children who have been evacuated to Egypt have experienced unimaginable trauma and are now receiving care after being deprived of basic medical services.

George Richards, Director at Community Jameel, stressed the alarming conditions for expectant mothers in Gaza. He explained that many women are giving birth in unhygienic conditions, and some are even self-inducing labor to avoid delivering their babies while on the move. “Save the Children is helping provide urgent care to evacuated mothers and newborns through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, ensuring that they receive the dignity and medical attention they deserve,” Richards said.

Support for Paramedics and Mental Health Training:

In addition to providing medical supplies, Save the Children has partnered with Egypt’s ambulance services to offer training to paramedics responsible for receiving and transporting medical evacuees from Gaza. This includes training in child safeguarding, psychological first aid, and mental health care.

Hakim*, a paramedic who received psychological first aid training, shared insights into working with traumatized children. He explained that building trust with young patients is a key part of providing effective medical care. “Children affected by war are often scared and unable to express their needs. This training has helped us learn how to connect with them and make them feel secure,” he said.

Following the success of the initial training with around 90 paramedics, the Egyptian ambulance authority has requested Save the Children to expand the program to its full workforce of 16,000 paramedics, who are being rotated to support Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

Ongoing Humanitarian Response:

Since the beginning of the conflict, Save the Children has been delivering emergency aid to Gaza through the Rafah crossing, including food parcels, water, medicine, and shelter kits. In Egypt, Save the Children has been supporting Palestinian families who have fled the war with health services, mental health and psychosocial support sessions, and cash assistance. Despite the challenging conditions, humanitarian efforts continue to provide crucial services to those in need.

The partnership between Save the Children and Community Jameel serves as a lifeline for Palestinians evacuated from Gaza, ensuring that pregnant women, newborns, and children receive critical care in a time of crisis. As the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, international aid organizations are working against the clock to provide medical and psychological support to the most vulnerable.