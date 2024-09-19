West Bengal Government Tightens Safety Protocols for Healthcare Professionals
The West Bengal government has issued directives to bolster the safety, security, and operational efficiency of healthcare professionals. These measures follow a meeting with junior doctors and include the provision of essential facilities and security audits at medical institutions, to be implemented immediately.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal government on Thursday rolled out a set of directives aimed at enhancing the safety, security, and efficient functioning of healthcare professionals.
The orders came on the heels of a meeting with junior doctors who had raised concerns over working conditions. The directives require immediate action on the provision of essential facilities, such as on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, and drinking water in healthcare facilities.
Former DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha has been appointed to conduct security audits of all medical colleges and hospitals to ensure compliance. Officials have been instructed to complete these tasks promptly, according to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Airlines Manage A350-1000 Inspections Amid Safety Directives
Agitating junior doctors reach WB secretariat, likely to hold meeting with Mamata to end RG Kar impasse.
We waited for 2 hours for meeting with junior doctors, they didn't enter venue: WB CM Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal Chief Minister's Meeting with Medical Colleges Postponed
BJP Leader Agnimitra Paul Faces 'Go Back' Slogans by Junior Doctors