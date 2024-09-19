Left Menu

West Bengal Government Tightens Safety Protocols for Healthcare Professionals

The West Bengal government has issued directives to bolster the safety, security, and operational efficiency of healthcare professionals. These measures follow a meeting with junior doctors and include the provision of essential facilities and security audits at medical institutions, to be implemented immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:47 IST
The West Bengal government on Thursday rolled out a set of directives aimed at enhancing the safety, security, and efficient functioning of healthcare professionals.

The orders came on the heels of a meeting with junior doctors who had raised concerns over working conditions. The directives require immediate action on the provision of essential facilities, such as on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, and drinking water in healthcare facilities.

Former DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha has been appointed to conduct security audits of all medical colleges and hospitals to ensure compliance. Officials have been instructed to complete these tasks promptly, according to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

