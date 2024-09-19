Negative Result for Nipah Virus Contact: Kerala Health Minister Gives Update

Kerala Health Minister Veena George disclosed on Thursday that a recent test has shown a negative result for another individual previously in contact with the 24-year-old man who succumbed to the Nipah virus in Malappuram.

The Minister made the announcement following a high-level meeting that reviewed the ongoing situation. She revealed that two more individuals have been added to the high-risk contact list, which now includes 81 healthcare workers.

A total of 177 people are now on the primary contact list, and from this, 134 individuals are regarded as high-risk. Moreover, 265 people received mental support through a call center, and surveys in local panchayats have been completed, noting 175 fever cases from 7,953 homes.

