Negative Result for Nipah Virus Contact: Kerala Health Minister Gives Update

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced that the Nipah virus test for a person in contact with the 24-year-old man who died in Malappuram last week came back negative. Currently, 177 people are on the primary contact list, with 134 in the high-risk category, and surveys have reported 175 fever cases.

Updated: 19-09-2024 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George disclosed on Thursday that a recent test has shown a negative result for another individual previously in contact with the 24-year-old man who succumbed to the Nipah virus in Malappuram.

The Minister made the announcement following a high-level meeting that reviewed the ongoing situation. She revealed that two more individuals have been added to the high-risk contact list, which now includes 81 healthcare workers.

A total of 177 people are now on the primary contact list, and from this, 134 individuals are regarded as high-risk. Moreover, 265 people received mental support through a call center, and surveys in local panchayats have been completed, noting 175 fever cases from 7,953 homes.

