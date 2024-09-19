Corruption Controversy in West Bengal Health Department: Adhikari vs TMC

Senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday alleged large-scale irregularities in the health department under the Trinamool Congress rule, involving corrupt recruitment and material purchasing practices.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, expressed hope that the ongoing central agency probes into R G Kar Medical College and Hospital's affairs would uncover significant corruption. The CBI investigates the hospital's rape and murder case, including financial irregularities, with the former principal Sandip Ghosh among the arrested.

At a press conference, Adhikari claimed that non-existent companies received orders to purchase expensive equipment and manage projects, with health officials allegedly receiving kickbacks. He highlighted a wasteful Rs 8 crore ambulance purchase. He anticipates further corruption revelations in other state-run hospitals. Echoing these concerns, Adhikari suggested the Health Recruitment Board also exhibited favoritism. However, TMC dismissed the allegations, demanding evidence from Adhikari.

(With inputs from agencies.)