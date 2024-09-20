Sri Lanka's Tea Workers: Election Promises and Broken Hopes
As Sri Lankans prepare to vote in an election, the plight of the nation's tea workers remains a poignant issue. Despite frequent political promises of economic recovery and wage increases, workers continue to endure low wages, harsh working conditions, and a lack of basic amenities and social support.
This Saturday, 17 million Sri Lankans are set to cast their votes in an election where the economy prevails as a crucial voter issue. The nation's tea workers, a significant contributor to Sri Lanka's $1 billion tea export industry, continue to face low wages, poor conditions, and unfulfilled promises.
Tea worker Irangani, reflecting widespread disillusionment, voices her concerns as candidates promise economic recovery, inflation control, and anti-corruption measures. Despite these assurances, tea workers remain skeptical due to past broken promises.
The Planters' Association of Ceylon argues against a proposed wage hike, fearing financial ruin. With the Samurdhi state program falling short of its goals, experts call for comprehensive support, including guaranteed living wages and social insurance, to alleviate the workers' struggles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
