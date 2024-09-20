Quality CARE India Ltd. Expands Presence with Inauguration of KIMSHEALTH Nagercoil
Quality CARE India Ltd. inaugurates KIMSHEALTH Nagercoil, a 210-bed quaternary and tertiary care hospital in Tamil Nadu. Attended by notable government officials, this expansion aims to provide advanced multispecialty services including trauma and cardiac care. QCIL continues its mission of delivering accessible, cost-effective healthcare across India.
Quality CARE India Ltd. ("Quality CARE"), which operates Care Hospitals and KIMSHEALTH, has marked its strategic entry into Tamil Nadu with the inauguration of KIMSHEALTH Nagercoil, a state-of-the-art 210-bed quaternary and tertiary care hospital.
The grand opening was graced by prominent officials, including Thiru T.R.B Rajaa, Minister of Industries, Investment Promotions & Commerce, Thiru Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, and Thiru Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Milk and Dairy Development. Dr. M. I. Sahadulla, Chairman & Managing Director of KIMSHEALTH, emphasized the natural progression of their expansion aimed at reaching a larger community. ''Our growth in Tamil Nadu allows us to serve more people while maintaining world-class clinical protocols and ethical standards,'' he stated.
With advanced technology such as a linear accelerator and a modern cath lab, KIMSHEALTH Nagercoil is set to become a healthcare hub in the region. The new facility will offer a wide range of multispecialty services, including multi-organ transplants, comprehensive cancer care, orthopaedics, trauma, and cardiac sciences. Varun Khanna, Group Managing Director of Quality CARE, asserted, ''Our mission to deliver exceptional healthcare services and make a positive impact remains steadfast as we expand into our eighth state.''
