Russian Missile Strike Hits Odesa Port and Civilian Vessel

A Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine has resulted in damage to port infrastructure and an Antigua-flagged civilian vessel. Four individuals have been wounded in the attack, as confirmed by regional governor Oleh Kiper on Telegram.

Updated: 20-09-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile strike has caused significant damage to the port infrastructure and an Antigua-flagged civilian vessel in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, according to the regional governor.

Governor Oleh Kiper reported through Telegram that the attack resulted in injuries to four individuals.

The strike underscores the ongoing tensions and violence affecting the region, adding to the toll on both infrastructure and civilian lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

