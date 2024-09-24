Dengue Cases Surge in Delhi: Over 300 Reported in Seven Days

Delhi has experienced a significant rise in dengue cases, with over 300 reported in the past seven days, raising the total for the year to 1,229, according to official data.

Additionally, malaria cases have also increased, with the city reporting 363 cases so far this month compared to 294 last year. Chikungunya cases have nearly doubled from 23 last year to 43 this year.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is intensifying anti-mosquito efforts, including house-to-house inspections, insecticide spraying, and public awareness campaigns. They have issued over 1.14 lakh legal notices and 39,338 challans for mosquito breeding violations and plan to enhance fogging operations for upcoming public events.

