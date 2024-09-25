Govt Announces $4.85 Million Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Initiative

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has unveiled a $4.85 million package to address Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) in New Zealand. The initiative focuses on understanding the prevalence of FASD, increasing education, and supporting alcohol-free pregnancies.

"FASD can cause lifelong physical, behavioural, and learning difficulties, affecting not only individuals but also their families and communities," Dr. Reti said.

Progress is already visible since the April announcement of five FASD-related initiatives. Key achievements include the training of 30 healthcare professionals to diagnose FASD, the launch of a community support pilot, and the scheduled October start of a prevention campaign. A refreshed FASD Strategic Action Plan is set for release in 2025.

With an estimated 3-5 Kiwi children born with FASD each day, Dr Reti emphasized the need for immediate action alongside long-term planning. Key initiatives announced:

FASD Prevalence Study: To gather accurate data on the extent of FASD in New Zealand, moving beyond overseas statistics.

Structured Education: To enhance awareness and capacity for FASD diagnosis and support within communities and health, disability, and social services.

Alcohol-Free Pregnancy Support: Initiatives to promote alcohol-free pregnancies and reduce the stigma surrounding FASD.

"FASD imposes significant social and economic costs on New Zealand, and prevention, early detection, and intervention are key to improving outcomes," said Dr. Reti. "Our goal is to build a country where the prevalence of FASD is well understood, services are equipped to diagnose and support it, and families feel empowered."

These initiatives align with the Government’s commitment to evidence-based outcomes, ensuring demonstrable value to the communities affected by FASD.