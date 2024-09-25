Global Myopia Surge: 1 in 3 Children and Teens Affected

A recent study reveals that approximately one-third of children and teenagers worldwide suffer from short-sightedness, or myopia, a condition expected to affect 74 crore individuals by 2050.

Researchers from Sun Yat-Sen University in China analyzed data from 276 studies, covering over 54 lakh participants aged 5-19 years, spanning 50 countries. Their findings indicated a significant rise in myopia cases over the years, with the highest prevalence observed among adolescents, females, East Asians, and urban residents.

The study, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, underscores the need for increased physical activity and reduced screen time to combat the growing incidence of myopia in children and teens. The data suggests distinct demographic variations, with a lower prevalence in African countries potentially linked to delayed formal education and lower literacy levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)