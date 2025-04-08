Left Menu

BJP's Southern Expansion: Goa CM's Vision for Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Goa CM Pramod Sawant stated the BJP would form governments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu within a decade. At 'Atal Smruti', Sawant highlighted BJP's growth from Vajpayee's era. He praised Vajpayee's initiatives, including nuclear tests and the mobile phone revolution, foreseeing BJP's rising influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:32 IST
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa, has confidently predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party's governmental establishment in the Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu within the next decade.

Addressing an audience at the 'Atal Smruti' event, Sawant discussed the party's burgeoning strength, tracing it back to the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose contributions still resonate within the party's framework.

Highlighting Vajpayee's impactful decisions, such as conducting critical nuclear tests and initiating the mobile phone revolution, Sawant emphasized the BJP's firm belief in its organizational might, which, according to him, heralds further political successes in the southern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

