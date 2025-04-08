BJP's Southern Expansion: Goa CM's Vision for Kerala and Tamil Nadu
Goa CM Pramod Sawant stated the BJP would form governments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu within a decade. At 'Atal Smruti', Sawant highlighted BJP's growth from Vajpayee's era. He praised Vajpayee's initiatives, including nuclear tests and the mobile phone revolution, foreseeing BJP's rising influence.
- Country:
- India
Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa, has confidently predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party's governmental establishment in the Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu within the next decade.
Addressing an audience at the 'Atal Smruti' event, Sawant discussed the party's burgeoning strength, tracing it back to the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose contributions still resonate within the party's framework.
Highlighting Vajpayee's impactful decisions, such as conducting critical nuclear tests and initiating the mobile phone revolution, Sawant emphasized the BJP's firm belief in its organizational might, which, according to him, heralds further political successes in the southern regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unlocking Talents: IICS Empowers Aspiring Creators at Delhi Summit
Rajasthan's Skill Upliftment Drive Empowers 69,000 Youths
Kusile Unit 6 Powers Up: Major Milestone in SA’s Energy Recovery Plan
Central Government Empowers States to Combat Unlawful Activities of Awami Action Committee
Smart Meters Initiative Powers Up with Transparency in Karnataka