BJP's Southern Expansion: Goa CM's Vision for Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa, has confidently predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party's governmental establishment in the Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu within the next decade.

Addressing an audience at the 'Atal Smruti' event, Sawant discussed the party's burgeoning strength, tracing it back to the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose contributions still resonate within the party's framework.

Highlighting Vajpayee's impactful decisions, such as conducting critical nuclear tests and initiating the mobile phone revolution, Sawant emphasized the BJP's firm belief in its organizational might, which, according to him, heralds further political successes in the southern regions.

