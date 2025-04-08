Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: President Murmu's Vision for India-Portugal Partnership

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Portugal emphasizes the strengthening of bilateral ties, highlighting cooperation in technology, culture, and digital infrastructure. Receiving the 'City Key of Honour' in Lisbon, she commended Portugal’s role in fostering India-EU relations and expressed optimism for dynamic and visionary collaborations in the future.

President Droupadi Murmu in Portugal (Photo/ President's Secretariat). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu's official visit to Portugal marks a significant milestone in India-Portugal relations. During her stay, she advocated for stronger collaborations between the two nations, particularly in technology and culture. A highlight of her visit was receiving the prestigious 'City Key of Honour' from the Mayor of Lisbon at a ceremony held at the City Hall on April 7.

In her acceptance speech, President Murmu lauded Lisbon for its cultural dynamism and technological advancements. She outlined potential cooperative efforts in science and technology, innovation, and digital infrastructure. Her remarks underscored not only the historical ties between India and Portugal but also a shared vision for future partnerships, as noted by the President's Secretariat.

Celebrating 50 years of bilateral relations, President Murmu acknowledged Portugal's pivotal role in enhancing India's ties with the European Union. She mentioned how Portugal facilitated the India-EU Summit during its EU Presidency. The President expressed her belief that expanding these partnerships will yield benefits beyond the two countries, contributing positively to global progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

