Left Menu

Union Minister Virtually Inaugurates Tobacco Cessation Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Union Minister J P Nadda has inaugurated a Tobacco Cessation Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The centre aims to help individuals quit tobacco and supports the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0. It will provide a comprehensive approach, combining pharmacological and psychosocial support for patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:20 IST
Union Minister Virtually Inaugurates Tobacco Cessation Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda, has virtually inaugurated a Tobacco Cessation Centre (TCC) at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Inaugurated on Tuesday, the TCC aims to support individuals seeking to quit tobacco, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, while commending the Psychiatry Department for leading this crucial initiative.

The establishment of the centre is seen as a vital step towards a tobacco-free society, in line with the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0. The 60-day campaign is designed to raise awareness and promote significant changes towards tobacco cessation among the nation's youth.

Dr Biswa Ranjan Mishra, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, emphasized that the centre will offer a holistic approach, integrating both pharmacological and psychosocial support to help patients overcome tobacco dependence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024