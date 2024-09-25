Union Minister Virtually Inaugurates Tobacco Cessation Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda, has virtually inaugurated a Tobacco Cessation Centre (TCC) at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Inaugurated on Tuesday, the TCC aims to support individuals seeking to quit tobacco, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, while commending the Psychiatry Department for leading this crucial initiative.

The establishment of the centre is seen as a vital step towards a tobacco-free society, in line with the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0. The 60-day campaign is designed to raise awareness and promote significant changes towards tobacco cessation among the nation's youth.

Dr Biswa Ranjan Mishra, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, emphasized that the centre will offer a holistic approach, integrating both pharmacological and psychosocial support to help patients overcome tobacco dependence.

(With inputs from agencies.)