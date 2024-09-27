Left Menu

Battling Unknowns: Preparing for Future Pandemic Threats

Before the COVID pandemic, the World Health Organisation had created a list of priority infectious diseases to improve surveillance and diagnosis. The need for systematic approaches to future pandemic risks is highlighted, focusing on known and unknown pathogens, and the concept of 'One Health' for comprehensive epidemic preparedness.

Updated: 27-09-2024 13:37 IST
  • Australia

Melbourne, Sep 27 (The Conversation) — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) identified priority infectious diseases requiring improved surveillance and diagnosis. In 2018, 'disease X' was included to signify a potential unknown pathogen that could cause a pandemic.

Attention has shifted to systematically addressing future pandemic risks, considering both known and unknown threats. Former US Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld's concept of 'known knowns,' 'known unknowns,' and 'unknown unknowns' provides a framework for this approach.

Notable examples include influenza and coronaviruses, where prior knowledge has guided responses, while the WHO's blueprint for epidemics and concepts like 'One Health' emphasize the importance of broad surveillance in anticipating new threats. Preparing for 'disease X' involves monitoring potential new pathogens from animals and the environment to reduce spillover risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

