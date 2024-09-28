Left Menu

Lifeline of Newborns: Asia's First Breastmilk Bank's Impact

Asia's first breastmilk bank at Sion Hospital, Mumbai, has received donations from over 43,000 women in the last five years, benefiting over 10,000 newborns. The bank, started in 1989, aims to reduce mortality rates among premature and at-risk infants by providing essential nutrition. It supports low-weight babies and mothers facing postnatal complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

More than 43,000 women have donated breastmilk to Sion Hospital in Mumbai, home to Asia's first breastmilk bank, over the last five years, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). These contributions from 43,412 lactating mothers have aided 10,523 newborns, as noted during National Breastfeeding Month in August. Breast milk donations are vital in reducing mortality rates among low-weight, premature, and at-risk newborns.

Dr. Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion Hospital, told PTI, ''The milk bank was initiated in 1989 by Armida Fernandes, with a Rs 1 lakh donation from Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited, then chaired by Ajit Kerkar. It stands as the first breastmilk bank in Asia.'' Joshi emphasized the unique quality of mother's milk, containing haemoglobin and essential vitamins critical for a newborn's growth and development.

Breastmilk donations at the bank have aided infants with low birth weight, those experiencing insufficient growth, and babies of mothers unable to breastfeed due to postnatal complications. The hospital is also assisting other medical facilities in western India in setting up similar milk banks.

Dr. Swati Manerkar, head of the neonatology department, stated, ''Our objective is to ensure no infant dies due to a lack of breastmilk. We follow strict safety protocols while procuring milk. We approach lactating mothers post-feeding their babies.'' The collected milk is processed and stored at -40 degrees Celsius after pasteurization. It is dispensed only on doctors' prescriptions. Annually, the milk bank supports around 2,000 to 2,500 newborns, added Dr. Manerkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

