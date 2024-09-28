Left Menu

Lupin's Madhya Pradesh Plant Receives USFDA Observations

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued six observations following an inspection of Lupin’s Pithampur Unit-1 in Madhya Pradesh. The inspection, which took place from September 16-27, 2024, highlighted issues in both the API and finished product sections. Lupin is addressing these concerns and will respond within the stipulated timeframe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:08 IST
Lupin's Madhya Pradesh Plant Receives USFDA Observations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Lupin announced that the US health regulator has issued six observations after inspecting its Madhya Pradesh-based manufacturing facility.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected Lupin's Pithampur Unit-1 API and finished product manufacturing facility from September 16 to September 27, 2024, the company revealed in a regulatory filing.

The investigation concluded with three observations for both the API and finished product sections.

Lupin affirmed, 'We are addressing the observations comprehensively and will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timeframe.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024