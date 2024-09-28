Lupin's Madhya Pradesh Plant Receives USFDA Observations

Drug firm Lupin announced that the US health regulator has issued six observations after inspecting its Madhya Pradesh-based manufacturing facility.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected Lupin's Pithampur Unit-1 API and finished product manufacturing facility from September 16 to September 27, 2024, the company revealed in a regulatory filing.

The investigation concluded with three observations for both the API and finished product sections.

Lupin affirmed, 'We are addressing the observations comprehensively and will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timeframe.'

(With inputs from agencies.)