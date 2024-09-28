Left Menu

Odisha's Kandhamal District Launches Comprehensive Health Screening for Hostel Students

The Kandhamal district administration in Odisha has initiated a health screening drive for approximately 33,000 government hostel students. Running until November 6, the campaign aims to detect malaria, anaemia, and sickle cell disease among students from Classes I to XII. Early treatment will be provided to affected students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:39 IST
Odisha's Kandhamal District Launches Comprehensive Health Screening for Hostel Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kandhamal district administration of Odisha has initiated an extensive health screening campaign targeting all school students residing in government-run hostels, officials announced on Saturday.

Starting on Thursday and continuing until November 6, the drive aims to screen around 33,000 students residing in 389 hostels managed by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development and School and Mass Education Departments.

Health teams are conducting tests for malaria, anaemia, and sickle cell disease among students from Classes I to XII, according to Bijay Kumar Panda, the district's Chief Medical Officer. For this initiative, 24 Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakrama (RBSK) teams have been formed, with two teams allocated per block.

Each health team is expected to check at least 100 students daily, Panda said. District Welfare Officer Narayan Mishra emphasized that the campaign would provide authorities crucial data on the prevalence and impact of these diseases among hostel inmates. Early treatment will also be administered to affected students.

Previously, medical teams conducted various tests on suspected cases after receiving notifications from hostel superintendents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024