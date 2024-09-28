Odisha's Kandhamal District Launches Comprehensive Health Screening for Hostel Students

The Kandhamal district administration of Odisha has initiated an extensive health screening campaign targeting all school students residing in government-run hostels, officials announced on Saturday.

Starting on Thursday and continuing until November 6, the drive aims to screen around 33,000 students residing in 389 hostels managed by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Development and School and Mass Education Departments.

Health teams are conducting tests for malaria, anaemia, and sickle cell disease among students from Classes I to XII, according to Bijay Kumar Panda, the district's Chief Medical Officer. For this initiative, 24 Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakrama (RBSK) teams have been formed, with two teams allocated per block.

Each health team is expected to check at least 100 students daily, Panda said. District Welfare Officer Narayan Mishra emphasized that the campaign would provide authorities crucial data on the prevalence and impact of these diseases among hostel inmates. Early treatment will also be administered to affected students.

Previously, medical teams conducted various tests on suspected cases after receiving notifications from hostel superintendents.

