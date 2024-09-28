Children's Health Scare in Neemuch Hospital After Antibiotic Administration

At least 19 children in the paediatric ward of Neemuch district hospital in Madhya Pradesh experienced a health scare on Saturday after being administered antibiotic injections, according to their family members.

Officials later confirmed that the children's health conditions were stable. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the initial deterioration.

District hospital civil surgeon Dr. Mahendra Patil noted that the affected children were aged between two and four years. The administered antibiotic was identified as R Ceftriaxone IP. It is still unclear whether the antibiotic caused the adverse reactions.

The incident led to a protest by parents and relatives, prompting immediate attention from senior officials such as Additional District Collector Lakshmi Gamad and SDM Mamta Khede, who rushed to the hospital to counsel the families.

At least three families opted for private hospital care, while others continued treatment at the district hospital ICU. Concerns were compounded by the recent cessation of certain antibiotic batches by the Madhya Pradesh government, following quality concerns raised by the MP Public Health Services Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)