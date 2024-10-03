Left Menu

Healthcare Headlines: Big Changes and Challenges Unveiled

Recent developments in the healthcare sector include a substantial drop in Humana's Medicare plan enrollments, Eli Lilly's investment plans, and the resolution of a weight-loss drug shortage. Other key updates involve polio vaccine campaigns in Gaza, counterfeit prescription warnings in the U.S., and HIV drug agreements in low-income countries.

Updated: 03-10-2024 10:29 IST
In a turbulent week for healthcare, Humana faced a sharp 22.4% drop in share value after announcing a slump in Medicare plan enrollments. This comes as a blow to the insurer's prospects for 2026 revenue and bonuses.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly secures future production with a $4.5 billion facility investment. The facility aims to boost manufacturing capabilities, targeting the burgeoning weight-loss treatment market, projected to reach $150 billion by 2030.

Amidst these developments, Gilead Sciences maps out an initiative to provide affordable HIV prevention medicines across 120 low-income countries, signaling a pivotal shift in global healthcare accessibility.

