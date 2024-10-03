Healthcare Headlines: Big Changes and Challenges Unveiled

In a turbulent week for healthcare, Humana faced a sharp 22.4% drop in share value after announcing a slump in Medicare plan enrollments. This comes as a blow to the insurer's prospects for 2026 revenue and bonuses.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly secures future production with a $4.5 billion facility investment. The facility aims to boost manufacturing capabilities, targeting the burgeoning weight-loss treatment market, projected to reach $150 billion by 2030.

Amidst these developments, Gilead Sciences maps out an initiative to provide affordable HIV prevention medicines across 120 low-income countries, signaling a pivotal shift in global healthcare accessibility.

