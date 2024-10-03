Rwanda Initiates Marburg Vaccine Trials Amid Rising Cases

Rwanda is on the verge of beginning clinical trials for vaccines and therapeutics aimed at combatting the Marburg viral disease, Health Minister Yvan Butera announced on Thursday.

The viral disease, officially identified in Rwanda in late September, has so far resulted in 11 fatalities, with a total of 36 cases reported, according to data from the health ministry.

The initiation of these trials marks a critical step in the country's ongoing efforts to control the outbreak and prevent further casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)