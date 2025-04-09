Health Highlights: From Medicare Rate Boosts to Measles Outbreaks

In a significant development for U.S. health insurers, the government announced a 5.06% increase in Medicare Advantage rates for 2026, more than doubling initial proposals. This move is expected to impact premiums, plan benefits, and profits for insurers covering Medicare enrollees aged 65 and older.

Mexico records its inaugural human fatality from H5N1 avian flu, with the victim being a three-year-old girl from Coahuila. The health minister confirmed on Tuesday, urging heightened awareness and prevention measures to curb the spread of this virulent strain.

Texas faces a deadly measles outbreak, adding another child to its toll, with 505 cases now reported state-wide. The deceased child was unvaccinated, highlighting the crucial need for preventive immunization. State health officials are intensifying their efforts to control the escalating epidemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)