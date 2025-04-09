Transformational Leap: New Health Centre Opens in Katwaria Sarai

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Wednesday marked a significant milestone by inaugurating a Mother and Child Welfare Centre in the Katwaria Sarai Village area of Lado Sarai Ward.

Describing it as a 'historic achievement,' Mayor Kumar highlighted the absence of dispensaries in the area, which had previously compelled locals to visit hospitals for minor health issues.

Councillor Rajiv Chaudhary emphasized the positive impact on the community, noting that around 70,000 to 80,000 residents stand to benefit from the new healthcare facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)