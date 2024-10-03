Tragic Journey: Migrant Worker Succumbs to Health Complications in Tamil Nadu
Samar Khan, a migratory agriculture worker from West Bengal, died from acute renal failure and pneumonia in Tamil Nadu. Admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on September 16, Khan suffered complications after consuming contaminated food or water and succumbed on October 1. His death underscores challenges faced by migrant workers.
- Country:
- India
Samar Khan, a 35-year-old agriculture worker from West Bengal, died in Tamil Nadu's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Khan, who traveled in search of work, succumbed to acute renal failure and ventilator-associated pneumonia, according to senior medical officials.
Khan, admitted on September 16 after complaints of vomiting and diarrhea, probably consumed contaminated food or water, leading to an intestinal infection. Despite undergoing dialysis seven times and being on ventilator support, he died on October 1.
The tragedy reveals the risks and challenges faced by migrant workers, with Khan's body returning to his native Purba Midnipur district. Officials emphasize the importance of seeking timely assistance during emergencies to prevent similar incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
