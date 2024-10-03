Left Menu

Tragic Journey: Migrant Worker Succumbs to Health Complications in Tamil Nadu

Samar Khan, a migratory agriculture worker from West Bengal, died from acute renal failure and pneumonia in Tamil Nadu. Admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on September 16, Khan suffered complications after consuming contaminated food or water and succumbed on October 1. His death underscores challenges faced by migrant workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:21 IST
Tragic Journey: Migrant Worker Succumbs to Health Complications in Tamil Nadu
migrant worker
  • Country:
  • India

Samar Khan, a 35-year-old agriculture worker from West Bengal, died in Tamil Nadu's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Khan, who traveled in search of work, succumbed to acute renal failure and ventilator-associated pneumonia, according to senior medical officials.

Khan, admitted on September 16 after complaints of vomiting and diarrhea, probably consumed contaminated food or water, leading to an intestinal infection. Despite undergoing dialysis seven times and being on ventilator support, he died on October 1.

The tragedy reveals the risks and challenges faced by migrant workers, with Khan's body returning to his native Purba Midnipur district. Officials emphasize the importance of seeking timely assistance during emergencies to prevent similar incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024