California Investigates Bird Flu in Dairy Worker

California is currently investigating a potential bird flu case involving a dairy worker who had contact with infected cattle, according to an announcement from the state's public health department on Thursday.

This follows concern over the virus's rise in cattle across 14 states and infections reported in 13 dairy and poultry workers this year.

Public health officials reassure that the threat to the general population is low but emphasize heightened risks for those in close contact with affected animals. Further investigation is ongoing to determine potential human transmission risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)