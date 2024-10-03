Left Menu

California Investigates Bird Flu in Dairy Worker

California's public health department is investigating a potential bird flu case in a dairy worker following contact with infected cattle. The virus has spread to cattle across 14 states, leading scientists to worry about human risk. The worker is undergoing treatment and further testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:56 IST
California Investigates Bird Flu in Dairy Worker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

California is currently investigating a potential bird flu case involving a dairy worker who had contact with infected cattle, according to an announcement from the state's public health department on Thursday.

This follows concern over the virus's rise in cattle across 14 states and infections reported in 13 dairy and poultry workers this year.

Public health officials reassure that the threat to the general population is low but emphasize heightened risks for those in close contact with affected animals. Further investigation is ongoing to determine potential human transmission risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024