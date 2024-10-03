California Investigates Bird Flu in Dairy Worker
California's public health department is investigating a potential bird flu case in a dairy worker following contact with infected cattle. The virus has spread to cattle across 14 states, leading scientists to worry about human risk. The worker is undergoing treatment and further testing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:56 IST
California is currently investigating a potential bird flu case involving a dairy worker who had contact with infected cattle, according to an announcement from the state's public health department on Thursday.
This follows concern over the virus's rise in cattle across 14 states and infections reported in 13 dairy and poultry workers this year.
Public health officials reassure that the threat to the general population is low but emphasize heightened risks for those in close contact with affected animals. Further investigation is ongoing to determine potential human transmission risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP Government's Fluorescent Solution to Stray Cattle Accidents
Health News Highlights: Market Shifts, Medical Approvals, and Public Health Alerts
47 Cattle Stolen from Bhopal Gaushala: Police Recover Livestock, Hunt for Thieves
Five Arrested in Cattle Smuggling Attempt in Chhattisgarh
Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. Advocates for Sport as Public Health Investment