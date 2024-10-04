West Bengal Doctors Stand Firm Amidst Safety Concerns and public pressure

In West Bengal, junior doctors are critically evaluating their future strategy following renewed attacks on medical personnel that prompted a 'cease work' action.

The doctors, represented by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, argue that necessary security measures have not been implemented, leading to continued work stoppages despite the adverse patient impact.

While senior professionals call for partial service restoration, the junior doctors remain steadfast, potentially altering their approach if governmental assurances on safety are provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)