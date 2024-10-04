Left Menu

West Bengal Doctors Stand Firm Amidst Safety Concerns and public pressure

Junior doctors in West Bengal are debating their next steps after resuming their 'cease work' due to attacks on medical staff. Despite senior doctors urging partial service resumption, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front demands government action on safety before lifting their complete strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-10-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 01:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, junior doctors are critically evaluating their future strategy following renewed attacks on medical personnel that prompted a 'cease work' action.

The doctors, represented by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, argue that necessary security measures have not been implemented, leading to continued work stoppages despite the adverse patient impact.

While senior professionals call for partial service restoration, the junior doctors remain steadfast, potentially altering their approach if governmental assurances on safety are provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

