Left Menu

The Karnataka Movement: A Collaborative Effort to Eliminate Cervical Cancer

ECHO India supports the Karnataka government's initiative, 'Accelerating Cervical Cancer Elimination.' The movement, launched at Karnataka Vikasa Soudha, aims to improve cervical cancer prevention and treatment with influential speakers like Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao. The approach includes vaccination, screening, and consistent adherence to WHO guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:35 IST
The Karnataka Movement: A Collaborative Effort to Eliminate Cervical Cancer

ECHO India has supported a pivotal initiative launched by the Karnataka government to tackle cervical cancer head-on. The project, titled 'Accelerating Cervical Cancer Elimination: The Karnataka Movement,' was inaugurated at the Karnataka Vikasa Soudha, Bengaluru, with significant contributions from various health experts and governmental officials.

Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka's Health Minister, emphasized the state's commitment to making preventive measures and treatments for cervical cancer accessible to all women in the state. Influential figures such as Dr. Hema Divakar and Dr. Raj Shankar Ghosh also shared crucial insights into the movement's strategies and goals, advocating for nationwide participation.

Among the priorities is the immunization of young girls and capacity building among healthcare professionals. ECHO India contributes by initiating programs for early detection and treatment, particularly focusing on underserved regions. Through such commitments, the movement strives for adherence to WHO guidelines and widespread impact on public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024