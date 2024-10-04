The Karnataka Movement: A Collaborative Effort to Eliminate Cervical Cancer

ECHO India has supported a pivotal initiative launched by the Karnataka government to tackle cervical cancer head-on. The project, titled 'Accelerating Cervical Cancer Elimination: The Karnataka Movement,' was inaugurated at the Karnataka Vikasa Soudha, Bengaluru, with significant contributions from various health experts and governmental officials.

Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka's Health Minister, emphasized the state's commitment to making preventive measures and treatments for cervical cancer accessible to all women in the state. Influential figures such as Dr. Hema Divakar and Dr. Raj Shankar Ghosh also shared crucial insights into the movement's strategies and goals, advocating for nationwide participation.

Among the priorities is the immunization of young girls and capacity building among healthcare professionals. ECHO India contributes by initiating programs for early detection and treatment, particularly focusing on underserved regions. Through such commitments, the movement strives for adherence to WHO guidelines and widespread impact on public health.

