U.S. Boosts Bird Flu Vaccine Production with $72M Funding
The U.S. government has allocated $72 million to GSK, Sanofi, and CSL Ltd to enhance bird flu vaccine production amid a notable outbreak affecting 14 states. The funding aims to double the country's supply of bird flu vaccines to 10 million doses by early 2025.
The U.S. government has taken a proactive stance against bird flu by investing $72 million in vaccine production, as announced by health officials on Friday. Leading pharmaceutical companies GSK, Sanofi, and CSL Ltd are spearheading the initiative to fortify the nation's defenses against a multi-state outbreak.
With outbreaks causing significant distress across 14 states and impacting over 254 herds, the move is part of a critical response plan to ensure rapid vaccine distribution should the need arise. David Boucher, a key official at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, emphasized the importance of the funding in preparing vials and pre-filled syringes.
CSL Ltd, Sanofi, and GSK are set to substantially increase the country's stockpile with new vaccine formulations, addressing circulating bird flu strains. CSL has already secured a substantial contract worth $121.4 million to boost U.S. stockpiles, with a target to raise the available dose count to 40 million.
(With inputs from agencies.)
